Wilkes Faculty Mentor and assistant nursing professor Angela Jones, in white near projection screens, talks to high school juniors and seniors about Florence Nightingale’s work on infection control during Friday’s “Experience in Nursing” event Friday.

WILKES-BARRE — The gloves finally came on at Wilkes University Friday, and that’s not a misprint. In fact, for at least three students from Crestwood School District, the gloves went on ahead of schedule. Then came off. Then went back on.

They were part of about 30 students who came into room 275 of the Stark Learning Center after lunch for a brief lesson on the history of infection control, leading to literal hands-on efforts to properly don sterile gloves while keeping them sterile. It was all part of the school’s “Experience In Nursing” day for high school juniors and seniors, giving them a morning and part of the afternoon to sample the occupation.

Wilkes faculty mentor and assistant nursing professor Angela Jones demonstrated the need to avoid touching the outside of the glove with your hand while putting on of them on by cupping the edge so you could grab the inside, then sliding the other hand in. Once one glove was on, the rules change: The gloved hand can touch the outside of the other glove, but not your skin.

Jones and several assistants handed out non-sterile gloves for practice. Morgan Hudak, Kayla Shaw and Ilona Stoffa effortlessly each put one glove on, then the other. Shaw held up both hands to show off her success and smiled.

Then Jones spoke again: “Let’s get started.”

So the three Crestwood students took their gloves off and did it all again.

The day began with some welcomes at 9:30 a.m., followed by a question-and-answer panel discussion and a mini resource and informational fair. After lunch, students broke in groups to take turns touring the Passan School of Nursing Clinical Nursing Stimulation Center and participated in Jones’ “mock nursing class” with the glove demo.

Shaw said she was there because she already is planning on a nursing career, though hasn’t selected a post-high school path, while her two friends were “thinking about it.”

Fair enough, but whatever they decide, they clearly know the sterile glove routine like, well, the backs of their hands.

