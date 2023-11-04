🔊 Listen to this

The pickleball courts at Barney Farms Park, seen here before the new renovations, will be open for the public’s use next Wednesday with a grand opening scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

WILKES-BARRE — The highly anticipated pickleball courts at Barney Farms Park will be open for the public’s use next week.

The courts were completed exclusively through the work of Department of Public Works employees. Over 900 feet of salvaged fencing from the Gordon Avenue soccer fields was refurbished for use in the construction of the courts, in addition to the purchase of new lumber.

DPW employees also cleared the area of overgrown trees and vegetation, painted the courts, installed new sidewalks and benches and landscaped the area surrounding the courts. The city’s electrician also installed new lighting in the area.

This new recreational space for city residents and visitors is the latest update to Barney Farms Park. The Nathan Gray Memorial Playground at Barney Farms Park, which included upgrades of the playground and additions of new exercise and ADA playground equipment, officially opened in July.

The creation of the pickleball courts and the updates to the Nathan Gray Memorial Playground are the first major upgrades to Barney Farms Park since its creation.

The official opening of the pickleball courts is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 3:30 p.m.