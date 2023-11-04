🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George C. Brown will seek City Council’s approval to donate vacant lots to a local nonprofit during Thursday’s combined session.

The lots at 38-46 Carey Ave., would be transferred to the Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity for just $1, if approved by council.

The area is primarily residential, prompting the city to reach out to Habitat for Humanity board members to gauge possible interest in constructing multiple residential properties on the site.

“The lots have lain undeveloped for many years. Despite several possible commercial development plans, none have come to fruition, leaving this area a large question mark for the neighborhood,” Brown said.

Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity, which has served the area since 1992, builds simple, decent homes for Wyoming Valley families in need. The entirety of the home building (or restoration, depending on the property) process is completed with volunteer labor.

With the lots on Carey Avenue, Brown hopes the nonprofit will be able to house three or four more local families in need.

“Such a development would improve the neighborhood, place the property on the tax rolls and support the goal of providing affordable family residences,” Brown said.

Also during Thursday’s session, council is expected to vote on the adoption of Mayor Brown’s Proposed General Fund Budget for 2024.

As previously reported, the $54.2 million balanced budget Mayor George C. Brown proposed for 2024 contains no property tax or fee increases and includes more police funding and pay raises for most city employees.

The combined session is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 9 beginning at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers on the fourth floor of Wilkes-Barre City Hall.