WILKES-BARRE — Motorists should expect road closures and traffic delays this Sunday due to the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade.
The parade will begin at 2 p.m. and will travel along Market Street from Wyoming Avenue in Kingston to Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.
Meters along the parade route will be bagged on Saturday, Nov. 4 by 10 a.m.
Vehicles parked along the parade route in Wilkes-Barre and on South and North Main Streets will be ticketed on Sunday, Nov. 5 beginning at 11 a.m., with towing to commence at 12 p.m.
The following Wilkes-Barre city roads will be closed between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday:
• South River Street at West Northampton Street
• North River Street at West Jackson Street
• South Franklin Street at West Northampton Street
• South Main Street at West Northampton Street
• North Main Street at West Union Street
• East Market Street at North Washington Street
• Kirby Park Road at Market Street
• Kirby Park Road at parking lot entry
• North River Street at West Union closed to Southbound traffic only
For more information about the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade, visit the Facebook page “Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade.”