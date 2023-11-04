🔊 Listen to this

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) reminds boaters, anglers, and hunters that beginning Nov. 1, the annual cold weather life jacket requirement is in effect.

From Nov. 1 through April 30, boaters are required to wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length or on any kayak, canoe, or paddleboard. The requirement applies to all Pennsylvania waters.

“Outdoor opportunities are still plentiful during the fall and winter seasons, and many people are still enjoying the water, whether paddling, fishing, waterfowl hunting, or taking a scenic foliage tour,” said Ryan Walt, PFBC Boating and Watercraft Safety Manager. “Boaters should be aware that water temperatures begin to drop rapidly at this time of year, and even on sunny days when air temperatures are comfortable and warm, the water is already cold enough to cause cold water shock, hypothermia, and put your life at risk. A life jacket can keep your head above water until help arrives.”

Sudden cold-water immersion, or cold-water shock, occurs when a person is unexpectedly plunged into cold water resulting in an involuntary gasp where water is often inhaled. This uncontrollable reaction causes panic, hyperventilation, inhalation of water, and inhibits the ability of a person to swim.

According to Pennsylvania boating accident reports, nearly 80% of all boating fatalities occurred because boaters were not wearing life jackets. Since the mandatory life jacket wear law was enacted in 2012, the PFBC has seen a significant drop in the percentage of boating incidents resulting in fatalities during the cold weather months.

The PFBC also recommends that anglers participating in ice fishing this winter always wear a life jacket to provide lifesaving protection in the event of a fall through the ice.

Individuals who plan to boat or participate in ice fishing during the cold weather months should follow these Cold Water Survival Safety Tips:

• Always wear a life jacket, even when not required.

• Never boat alone.

• Leave a float plan with family or friends to indicate where your boating trip will begin and end, and when you expect to return.

• Become familiar with the waters you plan to boat in advance of your trip.

• Bring a fully charged cell phone with you and store it in a waterproof container.

• Wear clothing that insulates when wet, such as fleece, polypropylene, or other synthetics.

• If you are about to fall into cold water, cover your mouth and nose with your hands to prevent inhaling water.

• If your boat capsizes, stay with the boat, and if possible and get back into or climb on top of the boat.

• While in cold water, do not remove your clothing.

• If you cannot get out of the water and you are wearing a lifejacket, get into the Heat Escape Lessening Posture (HELP), bringing your knees to your chest and holding them close to the body.

• Once out of the water, remove wet clothes and warm up as soon as possible.

• If you have been exposed to cold water, act on the side of caution, and seek medical attention when necessary.

To learn more about boating basics, regulations, and how to take a boating safety course, visit the Boating page on the PFBC website — Fishandboat.com.

Delaware Highlands Conservancyannounces programs at Beach Lake

The Delaware Highlands Conservancy this week announced community programs they will host in November and December 2023 at the Van Scott Nature Reserve, 571 Perkins Pond Rd., Beach Lake, Wayne County.

Space is limited for each program and advance registration is required.

For program details and to register, visit — www.DelawareHighlands.org/events — or call Education and Volunteer Coordinator Rachel Morrow at 570-226-3164, ext. 2.

• Friday, Nov. 10, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. — All About Deer

A talk about White-tailed deer and other members of the deer family. Did you know deer have a four-chambered stomach just like a cow? Or that there is a small elk population in Pennsylvania? What about the different diseases that deer can carry?

Come to this program and find out. Space is limited and prior registration is required. Event fee is $5 for Conservancy members, or $10 for non-members.

• Friday, Nov. 17, 5 p.m.-6p.m. — Turkey Talk

There’s no better time to talk about the turkey than — you guessed it — Thanksgiving!

Did you know the turkey was almost our national bird?

Join us for Turkey Talk to learn about all things turkey, including their habits and how they live.

Space is limited and prior registration is required. Event fee is $5 for Conservancy members or $10 for non-members.

• Saturday, Dec. 2, 12p.m.-1:30 p.m. — “Over and Under the Snow” and Craft

Join the Conservancy’s Education and Volunteer Coordinator Rachel Morrow as she reads the story “Over and Under the Snow,” by Kate Messner.

Learn all about where animals go and what they do when show is on the ground.

Following the reading, we will create a small craft for you to take home!

Space is limited and prior registration is required. Event fee is $10 for the first adult and child; $3 for each additional child.

Eagle Watch bus toursWinter Field Office 135 Scenic Drive, Lackawaxen

Learn about eagles and their habitat. Join the Delaware Highlands Conservancy and take a scenic drive on a heated bus throughout the Upper Delaware River region while you look for and learn about eagles and their habitat.

Tours will begin at the Conservancy’s Winter Field Office inside the Zane Grey Museum in Lackawaxen. Seats are limited and advance reservations are required — $25 for Conservancy members; $35 for non-members; kids under 12 free.

Dress warmly in layers and wear waterproof boots. Bring binoculars, snacks, and a camera. Snow dates are the Sundays immediately following.

Note: Refunds are not issued for trips unless the trip is cancelled due to weather on both Saturday and Sunday. No refunds for cancelled reservations or no-shows.

Tour dates

• Jan. 6, 2024, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Jan. 20, 2024, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Feb. 3, 2024, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Feb. 17, 2024, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Feb. 24, 2024, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information

The Delaware Highlands Conservancy works in partnership with landowners and communities to protect the natural heritage and quality of life of the Upper Delaware River region.

For more information, call 570-226-3164/845-583-1010, or visit — www.DelawareHighlands.org.

Ag Department seeks proposals for $1M in grants to boost sales and quality of Pa.vegetable, fruit, nut, nursery crops

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is accepting proposals for $1 million in grants to increase the competitiveness of the state’s horticultural specialty crops including fruit, nut, vegetable, nursery, honey, and floral products.

Projects will be funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grant program, which is administered by the state.

“Pennsylvania leads the nation in floriculture, mushrooms, and other specialty crops,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “These grants feed Pennsylvania grower profits by increasing product quality and consumer demand; protecting crops from severe weather, pests and disease; and helping growers recruit, train, and retain the workers they need to stay national leaders.”

Commodities that meet the USDA’s definition of specialty crops include horticultural products such as fruit, vegetables, tree nuts, herbs, spices, and flowers.

Applicants must submit a full proposal for projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops through technology and trade innovation, nutrition education, conservation, pest and disease management research, food safety or food security enhancement, good handling practices, or organic and sustainable practices.

Requests may be made for a minimum of $20,000, provided the amount reasonably represents the cost of the intended project. Each project must have measurable outcomes demonstrating how it benefits the specialty crop or consumers, rather than a single organization, institution or individual. Single organizations, institutions and individuals are encouraged to participate as project partners.

Proposals must be received by 5 p.m. on Dec. 1. Applications can be submitted to the PA Department of Community and Economic Development’s Electronic Single Application for Assistance at — esa.dced.state.pa.us.

