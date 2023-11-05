🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — The Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade steps off at 2 p.m. Sunday at Kingston Corners.

The beloved tradition is held each year on the Sunday before Veterans Day, which is Nov. 11. The theme this year is “Honoring Korean War Veterans: Commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice.”

The parade starts at Wyoming Avenue and Market Street in Kingston and heads east along Market Street, across the Market Street Bridge and around Public Square, coming to an end on North Main Street.

Market Street in Kingston will be closed at 1:45 p.m., while the City of Wilkes-Barre will have closures on several downtown streets during the parade.

Notable personalities celebrated at this year’s parade will be:

• Outstanding veteran: Willis Ide, a U.S. Army veteran of World War II

• Parade marshal: State Treasurer and retired U.S. Army Reserves Col. Stacy Garrity

• Reviewing officer: Col. Roger Schwartz, U.S. Army, retired

• MC and announcer: Tom Williams. WBRE/WYOU morning news anchor