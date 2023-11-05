🔊 Listen to this

Seen here in Kirby Park are, from left, Breathe Deep NEPA committee member Christina Allen, volunteer Phyllis Scott, and event coordinator Pauline Makowski.

WILKES-BARRE — Breathe Deep NEPA kicked off Lung Cancer Awareness Month on Saturday with its annual walk and fundraiser at Kirby Park.

The group was formed in honor of Allan Makowski Sr, who passed away after battling lung cancer in 2009, and all those who have fought the deadly disease. Saturday’s gathering marked Breathe Deep NEPA’s 11th yearly event, including raffle tickets, health information, remarks from survivors and more.

It was held in conjunction with the national LUNGevity Foundation, whose mission is to help drive advances in lung cancer detection and treatment.

You can learn more, or donate to the cause, by visiting lungevity.org/nepa.