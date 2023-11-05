Runners make their way through Kirby Park. Courtesy Stephanie Makowski

Runners make their way through Kirby Park.

Courtesy Stephanie Makowski

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
<p>Seen here in Kirby Park are, from left, Breathe Deep NEPA committee member Christina Allen, volunteer Phyllis Scott, and event coordinator Pauline Makowski.</p> <p>Courtesy Stephanie Makowski</p>

Seen here in Kirby Park are, from left, Breathe Deep NEPA committee member Christina Allen, volunteer Phyllis Scott, and event coordinator Pauline Makowski.

Courtesy Stephanie Makowski
<p>Volunteer Phyllis Scott sells 50/50 tickets at Saturday’s Breathe Deep NEPA event.</p> <p>Courtesy Stephanie Makowski</p>

Volunteer Phyllis Scott sells 50/50 tickets at Saturday’s Breathe Deep NEPA event.

Courtesy Stephanie Makowski
<p>Lung cancer survivor Craig Yarger speaks about his experiences.</p> <p>Courtesy Stephanie Makowski</p>

Lung cancer survivor Craig Yarger speaks about his experiences.

Courtesy Stephanie Makowski
<p>Volunteer Juanita Kreiger holds up raffle tickets.</p> <p>Courtesy Stephanie Makowski</p>

Volunteer Juanita Kreiger holds up raffle tickets.

Courtesy Stephanie Makowski

WILKES-BARRE — Breathe Deep NEPA kicked off Lung Cancer Awareness Month on Saturday with its annual walk and fundraiser at Kirby Park.

The group was formed in honor of Allan Makowski Sr, who passed away after battling lung cancer in 2009, and all those who have fought the deadly disease. Saturday’s gathering marked Breathe Deep NEPA’s 11th yearly event, including raffle tickets, health information, remarks from survivors and more.

It was held in conjunction with the national LUNGevity Foundation, whose mission is to help drive advances in lung cancer detection and treatment.

You can learn more, or donate to the cause, by visiting lungevity.org/nepa.