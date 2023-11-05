🔊 Listen to this

Jeffrey Box, president & CEO of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance, recently announced the following new staff members Colleen Burns, Community & Economic Development Services Specialist; and Kristie Miller, Business Finance Specialist.

Burns will be responsible for providing technical support, for the Appalachian Regional Commission grant program and the Nonprofit & Community Assistance Center and administrative support for all programs and services within the Community & Economic Development Services Division. She earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from Temple University. She resides in Scranton.

Miller will be responsible for developing loan packages, processing loan applications, reviewing financial data, presenting financing packages to various loan committees, loan servicing and preparing various reports. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing and Management from Penn State University. She resides in Moosic.

Box also announced the promotion ofTyler Day to Community & Economic Development Services Manager.

Day will be responsible for leading the Research & Information Center, which includes the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS), Economic Impact Studies, and the Engage! Program. He will also provide support with the NEPA Grantmakers Forum, Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) /Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant programs, and review of Pennsylvania Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program (RCAP) grant applications.

Day has a Master’s Degree from East Stroudsburg University in Leadership and Public Administration and a Bachelor’s Degree in History and Political Science from East Stroudsburg University. He resides in Scranton with his wife, Maria.

NEPA Alliance, a regional community and economic development agency, serves the seven counties of Northeastern Pennsylvania including Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill and Wayne. NEPA Alliance services include Federal and State grant assistance, Business Financing, Government Contracting Assistance, International Trade Assistance, Nonprofit Assistance, Transportation Planning and Research and Information. For more information about NEPA Alliance visit www.nepa-alliance.org or call 866-758-1929.