🔊 Listen to this

Attorney Catherine O’Donnell, a member of the college’s Board of Trustees, listens to LCCC President Thomas Leary speak while awaiting her turn at the podium.

Shawn Terry, 52, of Nanticoke, a scholarship recipient, shakes hands with LCCC President Thomas Leary at the Luzerne County Community College Foundation’s 40th anniversary celebration, which was held at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

PLAINS TWP. — The Luzerne County Community College Foundation celebrated 40 years of assistance to students at a dinner at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Saturday evening.

Rebecca Brominski, Executive Director of the Institutional Advancement and Foundation, said those who contributed to the endowment over the years made education for many “not only possible, but financially feasible.” She noted that over 8,000 scholarships were granted and that about $6 million was disbursed during those 40 years.

“Today we celebrate with you, we celebrate your hopes and your dreams,” she told scholarship recipients at the event.

She noted that outgoing president Thomas Leary had for 40 years worked to make education available to all. Leary, who will retire in June, looked back on over four decades of service to the college during which he saw much about the learning institution change and much has stayed the same.

Leary called the college “unique,” as an academic resource available to all area residents and a hub of activity.

He recalled the early days of the college, when many questioned the need for a community college. Fifty-six years ago, he remembers a sign in front of the college’s original location labeled “temporary location of Luzerne County Community College.”

“There were two schools of thoughts about what that meant,” he said. “Some thought it would move to another location, some thought it would close.”

Its success, he said, reflected a commitment of community members to better the lives of others and provide opportunity for the area.

Leary told scholarship recipients to savor the moment of receiving support from others. He told donors to the scholarship endowment to also savor the moment of realizing that they have made a difference in the lives of others.

“The kindness and the extension of generosity here is deeply appreciated,” he said. “We know the difference that it makes in our students’ lives. We know those students will go out and make a difference.”

Leary received the organization’s 2023 award and tearfully took the podium for a second time.

“This award is a reflection of the great college that we have been able to establish over these many years,” he said. “It is about the faculty and staff that have realized that the prize is serving the students and their success. I am truly privileged to have had this opportunity for so many years.”

Leary also thanked the students he was able to get to know over the course of his career, who were willing to share their stories with him.

“They’ve been an inspiration,” he said.

Attorney Catherine O’Donnell, Chair of the LCCC board of trustees,said that the scholarships granted enable students not only to meet their tuition needs, but also other essential needs including books and other academic essentials. She said that donations allow students to change the trajectory of their lives and to make generational changes that make a difference in the long term. Shawn Terry, a scholarship recipient, said scholarships went beyond money, but indicated the building of relationships. “They care enough to invest in us and that means something,” he said. “A scholarship brings people together. I want to thank all the donors for investing in us.”