A group of Stella Sutton’s friends ride around a play course with her during Saturday’s “Go Baby Go” event at King’s College. Sutton, who lives with Cerebral Palsy, is the first child to be gifted by the new chapter with her own fully-customized toy vehicle.

Shavertown resident Stella Sutton, who lives with Cerebral Palsy, smiles big in her brand new fully customized pink Jeep. The toy vehicle includes features to allow Sutton to play without hesitation.

WILKES-BARRE — Go, baby, go!

As a whir of toy cars rushed past King’s College occupational therapy doctoral student Erika Golik on Saturday afternoon, she proudly looked on at the success of over three years of hard work.

The day marked the official startup of the Northeastern Pennsylvania chapter of “Go Baby Go,” a nationwide initiative that modifies battery-powered toy vehicles so that children with disabilities can move independently and socialize more easily with other children. It’s a chapter that Golik helped to spearhead.

“This is a very underserved area, so we felt that it was important to bring the chapter here so that we can give kids with mobility issues the power of independence so that they can explore their environment and play and socialize with other kids,” Golik said.

According to her, there are currently about 40 chapters nationwide, but the closest one to Northeastern Pennsylvania is located over two hours away in New York City.

“It’s really important to give those kids an opportunity to play and explore. A whole bunch of developmental milestones occur during those explorations, so it’s really important to enrich their life with that,” Golik said.

Over 40 volunteers gathered on the King’s College campus on Saturday to prepare two dozen toy vehicles for future modification.

The process of customizing the vehicles completely to the needs of the children that will ride them begins with engineering students, who electrically modify the toys by stripping and connecting wires, inserting a kill switch for the parents and adding a push button on the steering wheel so that the driver does not have to use the foot pedal to power the car.

Next, the occupational therapy students utilize their expertise to tailor the vehicles to fit each child’s needs.

“That’s where the collaboration really comes together between the engineering students and the occupational therapy students,” Golik said.

“The engineers are going to be the ones who modify the wiring, and the occupational therapy students will evaluate the kids and determine any modifications that might be applicable for them and then they will build those parts,” she added.

Go Baby Go volunteers adjust a toy vehicle’s power and steering so it can be controlled by children with limited movement. They also add padding, PVC pipes and other materials to keep the children comfortable and upright while they ride.

The cars cost between $250-500 to modify, but Go Baby Go gives them to selected families completely free of charge. The chapter hopes to modify one car per month for children ages 1 through 7.

Test driving her new wheels

Aside from preparing cars for future use, Saturday’s event also celebrated six-year-old Stella Sutton, who received her very own customized hot pink Jeep.

“It is the absolute perfect fit because it’s her personality — pink and tough,” said Stella’s mother, Lindsey Sutton.

Stella’s strong will and determined attitude is something she’s needed to help manage the tough moments of living with Cerebral Palsy, a disorder that affects movement, muscle tone, balance and posture.

According to Sutton, Stella’s Cerebral Palsy leaves her with many physical limitations, including wearing braces on her legs and relying on a feeding tube for 22 hours a day.

Her new car, however, accounts for all of these limitations, allowing her to play without hesitation.

“Being able to give her this kind of independence and have this kind of fun with this adaptive equipment is absolutely incredible,” Sutton said.

“She gets to go play with her brother and her friends and we can kind of stand back and breathe — and that’s not something we get to do very often,” she added.

Stella’s car comes equipped with a custom hook to hang her backpack containing her feeding pump and formula — a feature Sutton says makes all the difference when it comes to playtime.

“Being able to take that off and have a safe spot for that to hang and not pull the tube out of her stomach is a huge deal,” she said.

Stella’s car also features the push-to-start button on the steering wheel, as well as wide doors so that she can get in and out with ease. Her favorite part, though, is being able to run people over with her new set of wheels, she said.