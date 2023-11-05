🔊 Listen to this

Before the program began at Thursday’s Millennium Circle Luncheon, there was a moment — a very special moment.

It was a moment that everyone in the room at the Friedman JCC appreciated because everyone in that room had the privilege of knowing the person that was acknowledged.

So much appreciated is this person, that everyone in the room rose to their feet and gave her a standing ovation.

And Diane Dutko sure deserved that recognition.

Just one week prior to the luncheon, Luzerne Foundation President and CEO C. David Pedri announced that Dutko was leaving the foundation to accept a new leadership position — executive director of Think BIG, a Pennsylvania based nonprofit that directly supports families dealing with a pediatric cancer diagnosis — a cause near and dear to her heart.

In announcing Dutko’s resignation, Pedri said there is not a nonprofit in Northeastern Pennsylvania that has not benefited from her assistance.

“And we are better here because of her,” Pedri said. “While we are sad to see her go, we know that she will do a phenomenal job in her new role at ThinkBIG.”

That is quite a send-off.

Dutko has spent 18 years working at the Luzerne Foundation, starting as the executive assistant and working her way up the ladder to her most recent role as chief operating officer.

During her tenure, Pedri said her compassionate input has helped the Luzerne Foundation grow exponentially.

Dutko’s resignation is effective on Dec. 1.

“During my time at the Luzerne Foundation, I have been able to see incredible growth,” Dutko said. “We started as a small two-person operation and we have grown to be an extremely influential community supporter. I am so proud that I was able to contribute to the betterment of our community through my role at the Luzerne Foundation and am looking forward to taking on the next challenge in my career at ThinkBIG.”

If you know Dutko and have had the absolute pleasure of working with her, you know just how much of an understatement that all is. Simply put, Dutko has been an incredible resource for every nonprofit organization hoping to secure some funding to better their noble cause.

And nobody knows the value of all nonprofits better than Dutko. She sees the value each of those organizations brings to our community and she genuinely appreciates the role of each.

And Dutko also knows how critical it is for all of those nonprofits to continue their individual missions because she knows that the need continues to grow, making it increasingly important for them to find the funding needed to keep pace with that increased need.

Nobody has a higher level of awareness on this than Dutko — she knows how important it is for nonprofits to survive because, frankly, their survival is necessary for the survival of many in our community. It’s not just about improving the quality of services provided — it’s about survival of human beings — families, children of all levels of society.

Dutko said last week that her family was touched by pediatric cancer.

“So I know first-hand what these families are dealing with, and it will be my honor to help them through their time of need at ThinkBIG,” she said.

ThinkBIG is very fortunate to have a person of Dutko’s character as their leader. She will bring knowledge and ability to her position, but more importantly, she will also bring compassion and genuineness as well.

Dr. Colby Wesner, founder of ThinkBIG, last week said ThinkBIG is incredibly excited to welcome Dutko to the organization as its first executive director.

“Her talent and experience, in addition to her passion for the pediatric cancer community, will certainly help ThinkBIG grow to new heights to better serve the families in the region who are battling pediatric cancer,” Wesner said.

Very true, Dr. Wesner, but again, very understated. But I am sure Dr. Wesner and all affiliated with ThinkBIG know exactly what — and more importantly who — they are getting in Dutko.

Pedri and the board at the Luzerne Foundation face quite a challenge in replacing Dutko. I’m confident the mission of the Luzerne Foundation will continue and part of the reason it will continue, can be attributed to the example that Diane Dutko provided us all.

That’s why everyone stood and applauded Dutko at Thursday’s Millennium Circle luncheon. Like I said, well-deserved.

Godspeed my friend.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.