🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Discussion about the future of a proposed 940,000-square-foot warehouse project is expected to come up at Monday night’s Township Council meeting after a judge recently ruled against council’s decision to withhold permission for the project last year.

Bluecup Ventures LLC wants to build a distribution center on a plot of mine-scarred land off Johnson Street. Residents raised concerns about the impact Bluecup’s project would have on the surrounding area, particularly an increase of traffic flow onto Johnson Street and state Route 309 from the warehouse.

In a public hearing on Nov. 21, 2022, council voted 3-2 to deny a conditional use permit.

The following month, an appeal filed by Wilkes-Barre law firm Hoegen & Associates, representing Bluecup, asked Luzerne County Court to reverse council’s denial, arguing that council’s actions “constituted a clear error of law” and “were not supported by substantial evidence.”

In January of this year, council voted 3-2 to approve a findings document prepared by township solicitor John Rodgers explaining council’s decision.

Luzerne County Judge Fred A. Pierantoni III in October ruled against the township, rejecting its arguments and finding that its actions were an “error of law,” calling into question the standards council used in assessing evidence in making its decision.

Several residents who spoke to the Times Leader said they plan to attend the meeting and are interested to hear whether the township will consider appealing Pierantoni’s ruling.

Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the municipal building, 150 Watson St.