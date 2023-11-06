🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH TWP. — Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre are seeking the identity of a suspect involved in the theft of a package containing two Samsung cellular phones last month.

The unknown suspect was operating a silver or blue Honda CRV with minor damage when the package was stolen from North Mill Street at about 11:52 a.m. on Oct. 24, state police reported.

Anyone with information about the theft or who can identify the suspect is asked to call State Police at Wilkes-Barre at 570-822-5400 and reference incident number PA2023-1385520.