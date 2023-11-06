🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Jim Thomas, CEO of the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA, on Monday said the ongoing facility transformation will be a reflection of the YMCA’s focus on serving and addressing the health and wellness needs of all members of the community.

Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, and Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, were at the West Northampton Street facility to present a Local Share Account grant check for $250,000 in support of the YMCA’s locker room renovation project.

Thomas said the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA will use the funding to renovate under-utilized space in the locker rooms of the YMCA into two multi-purpose rooms to be used by the community and the childcare center.

He said the project will provide additional space for YMCA programs and activities to serve the increasing membership and program participation.

Thomas said the $250,000 will be used to finish Phase II, which has total cost of $375,000. The entire project cost is $1.8 million, Thomas said.

“I always have to thank my colleagues for helping me, no matter if that is passing legislation or helping secure funding for organizations in our community,” Pashinski said. “This time is no different, and I am always glad to work with Sen. Flynn to support members and organizations alike.

“The Wilkes-Barre YMCA is important to our community, and it provides vital programs and services to our region. By redesigning and innovating unused interior space, the Y will be able to provide additional programs and space needed for child care and associated programs. I am proud that we were able to secure this very important funding.”

Flynn said the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA’s Multi-Purpose Room Transformation Project, funded by a $250,000 grant, brings versatile spaces to our community.

“This transformation expands program opportunities, encourages healthy living, and strengthens our community bonds,” Flynn said. “It’s an investment in the well-being and prosperity of our residents.”

Thomas said the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA is thrilled for the support that Rep. Pashinski and Sen. Flynn have provided for the universal locker room project.

“This project will improve the safety and security of all of the children who use the Y on a daily basis,” Thomas said. “The YMCA is the largest childcare provider in Pennsylvania and our facilities serve hundreds of children daily in our childcare centers. The project will also increase program space, allowing us to better serve children as they learn, grow, and thrive at the YMCA. I want to thank both of our legislators for their commitment to supporting families in Pennsylvania.”

Thomas said in April 2022, the YMCA was notified of a $750,000 award from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) for renovation plans that includes the creation of 6,000 square feet of men’s, women’s, and universal locker room space and associated amenities, allowing for improved accessibility and movement throughout the facility.

Thomas said much has changed since the YMCA became a community staple in Wilkes-Barre in 1863, including how members and the community use the YMCA and its services.

“This remodeling project is addressing these changes and will provide members with a universal locker room option — a comfortable, safe, and inclusive place where members have the option to prepare for activities or programs as a family, or individually,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the renovation is a high priority at the Wilkes-Barre location and will allow the facility to remain competitive among fitness facilities in the area. He said the overhaul will help attract and retain younger members who are suited to build the core of the YMCA’s future leadership, which Thomas said is critical to the future of the YMCA in the downtown area.

“The YMCA is a great facility for everyone, supporting healthy lifestyles for individuals and families of all ages and physical abilities,” Pashinski said.

