Juror faints during presentation of bloody crime scene photographs

🔊 Listen to this

Charles Bierly is escorted by detectives after he testified in the homicide trial of James “Hollywood” Alberto in Luzerne County Court on Monday. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — During trial preparations with Luzerne County prosecutors and city police detectives Saturday, Charles Bierly changed his story for the fourth time about his involvement in killing Judith Comisky in September 2021.

It was the story Bierly, 25, told a Luzerne County jury Monday that James “Hollywood” Alberto, 35, hired him to kill Comisky as Alberto believed she was a “rat” and a “snitch.”

Comisky, 56, was found dead inside her home at 123 Willow St., Wilkes-Barre, on Sept. 16, 2021.

Wilkes-Barre police detectives charged Alberto with plotting to kill Comisky as he believed she was a confidential informant providing law enforcement with information about his lifestyle. Prosecutors have rebutted that claim.

When Bierly and Alberto were initially arrested, Bierly told the story Alberto threatened to rape his girlfriend and kill him unless he killed Comisky.

Bierly maintained the story for more than two years until Saturday, when he met with assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin and Julian Truskowski in preparations of his testimony against Alberto.

Alberto is facing a jury trial presided by President Judge Michael T. Vough on charges of criminal homicide, criminal solicitation to commit criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit homicide, burglary, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary and illegal possession of a firearm.

McLaughlin and Truskowski presented an abundant amount of evidence to the jury Monday, including crime scene photos showing a bloody Comisky and autopsy photographs as forensic pathologist Dr. Charles Siebert testified.

Siebert said his autopsy of Comisky revealed she suffered multiple stab wounds and slash wounds, including defensive wounds to both her hands.

As state police Trooper Peter Smith, a member of the state police Troop P Forensic Services Unit, testified, crime scene photographs were shown to the jury, which resulted in one juror fainting and being transported to an area hospital.

But it Bierly’s testimony that explained how Comisky was killed with the changed underlying reason for the jury to digest.

Bierly said two of Alberto’s associates he named as “Blue” and “Ruger” kidnapped and assaulted him over four days as Alberto wanted his girlfriend to work as a prostitute. After Bierly said he escaped, his girlfriend called her supplier of fentanyl, he said was Alberto.

When Alberto showed up at a Bear Creek Township motel where Bierly and his girlfriend were staying at 3 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2021, Bierly testified it was the first time he met Alberto.

Bierly said he was known on the street as a “muscle for hire” and was paid $25 to $50 by people who wanted other people beat up.

After Alberto arrived at the motel with fentanyl to sell to Bierly’s girlfriend, Bierly said Alberto took him in a bathroom and offered him $15,000, four firearms, a vehicle and four ounces of fentanyl to kill Comisky.

Bierly said he accompanied Alberto to Willow Street where they both walked as Alberto showed him Comisky’s residence. Bierly also testified Alberto supplied him with a .32-caliber revolver.

Bierly said after a numeric door lock did not work, he knocked on the door and Comisky answered. Bierly said he told Comisky his vehicle broke down and needed to use her phone.

Comisky allowed Bierly into her residence and he said he immediately pulled the revolver, shoved the firearm into her chest and pulled the trigger but the gun failed to discharge.

Bierly said Comisky grabbed the gun as Bierly said he grabbed knives from the kitchen he used to repeatedly stab her.

One knife shown to the jury was bent as Bierly said it was one of the knives he used.

Alberto’s attorney, Frank T. McCabe, asked Bierly why the jury should believe him as he self-proclaimed was a “muscle for hire” at the same time he claimed he was kidnapped by two of Alberto’s associates.

McCabe got Bierly to admit he lied to detectives and failed an opportunity to flee the area after Comisky was killed.

As Bierly said Alberto owed him $15,000, four firearms and four ounces of fentanyl, Bierly said all he cared about was getting the fentanyl and the money would come later.

Bierly pled guilty to third-degree murder, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and illegal possession of a firearm for his role in killing Comisky. As part of his plea agreement, Bierly was expected to testify against Alberto with no agreement on his sentence.

Testimony continues Tuesday.