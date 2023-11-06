🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — The Luzerne County Transportation Authority (LCTA) will offer free rides to veterans and active duty military on Friday Nov. 10 and Saturday Nov. 11, in recognition of their service.

Veterans can show drivers their VA Cards, and active duty members can show their Military ID cards, to ride at no cost.

“We feel it is important to honor the sacrifices made by our distinguished veterans and members of our military,” said LCTA Executive Director Bob Fiume. “Offering free rides is just a small token of appreciation. Because Veterans Day falls on a Saturday, we wanted to offer rides on both the holiday and Veterans Day Observed.

LCTA is open with regular service on Friday and Saturday.

Veterans Day, which was first proclaimed a holiday in 1919 as Armistice Day in remembrance of World War I veterans, became a legal holiday in 1938. It later became known as Veterans Day in 1954 and is a federal holiday.

