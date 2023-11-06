🔊 Listen to this

DRUMS — Pennsylvania Labor & Industry Secretary Nancy A. Walker on Monday said Keystone Job Corps Center is at the forefront of making meaningful connections with the next generation of Pennsylvania workers.

Walker visited Keystone Job Corps Center in Drums, one of 120 Job Corps campuses across the nation providing career training and education opportunities for teens and young adults and preparing students for family-sustaining jobs in critical and emerging industries.

“When students have access to the support and resources needed to be successful in the modern labor market, they are able to pursue good-paying career opportunities,” Walker said. “A commitment to young people is not only an investment in our workforce, but ultimately supports local businesses and strengthens Pennsylvania communities.”

Keystone Job Corps Center helps students gain in-demand skills and earn a paycheck through its programs in bricklaying, carpentry, construction, cement masonry, electrical, painting, plastering and plumbing. The career and technical center also offers job-training education in high-growth industries like health care, hospitality, and construction.

During her visit, Walker discussed the challenges facing employers, job seekers, and students in Luzerne County and the surrounding region, while highlighting the Shapiro Administration’s ongoing effort to connect high school students and young adults with family-sustaining employment in critical industries.

Walker said Gov. Josh Shapiro has identified workforce development as a top priority of his administration through an expansion of job-training, career and technical education, and apprenticeship programs that give Pennsylvanians the freedom to chart their own course.

In August, Gov. Shapiro signed a new budget into law that invests $23.5 million in job training and Vo-Tech programs; $6 million in apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programming; and $3.5 million in funding for L&I’s Schools-to-Work Program to develop and expand career pathways for under-served populations via partnerships between schools, employers, organizations, and the Commonwealth.

Walker was joined by representatives from L&I, the National Job Corps Association, Pennsylvania Workforce Development Association, Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce and PA CareerLink/Luzerne County.

“Job Corps will play a significant role in meeting the needs of employers in the infrastructure sector,” said Kelly King, Executive Director of Keystone Job Corps Center. “It is a promise to two groups of people — young adults can pursue a strong career in a relevant industry with our training programs and employers have access to a skilled workforce.”

PA CareerLink/Luzerne County prepares Pennsylvanians to meet the needs of businesses and matches employers with qualified, skilled candidates. Individuals can register for career and training services, search for job postings and upload their resumes to make themselves visible and available to thousands of employers.

Some of the free career-building and other services provided include:

• Resume building/posting/submitting workshops

• Mock interviews

• Job search and training assistance

• Adult education classes and workshops

• Career fairs

• Referral services to partners

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.