🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County assistant solicitor Michael Butera has been involved in county elections for decades and puts a lot of thought into his voter turnout expectations.

Last November, when there was a governor’s race and other heated federal contests on the ballot, he predicted a higher 57.9% county turnout, which was impressively close to the actual 57.25%. In total, 117,495 of the county’s 205,242 registered voters ended up casting ballots.

However, Tuesday’s election is a “municipal election” primarily featuring local municipal, school and county races, which typically equates to a lower turnout. Municipal elections are held every other year.

Butera is not optimistic this time around, predicting the lowest turnout of all municipal elections since the county’s home rule government took effect in 2012. Specifically, he is estimating turnout at 23.9%.

“I’d love to see it hit 30% and go over, but I can’t see it happening. I’m usually pretty close,” Butera said. “I really do hope I’m wrong. I just don’t see a lot of interest anywhere.”

There may be pockets where turnout is higher than the overall showing, such as in Hazleton, which is plastered with campaign signs in a lively three-way mayoral race between incumbent Republican Jeff Cusat, Democratic contender Vianney Castro and Independent Cindee DeLuca, Butera said.

While six of 11 county council seats are up for grabs Tuesday, there is no competition in the county district attorney’s race because incumbent Sam Sanguedolce, a Republican, secured both party nominations in the primary, Butera said. Voters also will fill several state judicial seats, but Butera said he’s not hearing any chatter or excitement, even among fellow lawyers.

Turnout was 30.69% in the last municipal general election two years ago, in November 2021, county records show. At that time 62,121 of 202,389 registered voters cast ballots.

The turnout in other county municipal general elections, according to the election bureau:

• 2019 — 26.64% (55,676 of 208,965 registered voters)

• 2017 — 24.25% (49,654 of 204,757 registered voters)

• 2015 — 27.96% (53,312 of 190,659 registered voters)

• 2013 — 25.31% (49,344 of 194,996 registered voters)

Turnout was higher than all these years in November 2011 — 35.27%. However, Butera said this election stood out, largely because voters were selecting the entire first 11-member council, six county Court of Common Pleas judges and the county DA in a competitive race.

That year (2011), 66,517 of 188,591 registered voters cast ballots.

A total 196,296 county residents are registered to cast ballots in Tuesday’s general election.

Message to voters

Seeking to encourage voting, county Manager Romilda Crocamo released a message Monday, which was posted on the main page at luzernecounty.org, urging residents to honor the sacrifices of veterans by actively participating in the democratic process.

”By casting our votes, we ensure that the voices of our veterans, as well as our own, are heard and respected. Voting is not only a privilege but also a responsibility that we must not take for granted,” she wrote.

Crocamo encouraged all eligible voters to “research the candidates, understand their positions, and make informed decisions that align with their values.”

”By doing so, we can ensure that our government reflects the principles of freedom, justice, and equality that our veterans have fought to preserve,” she wrote. “It is crucial to remember that this is not just an election; it is an opportunity to demonstrate our gratitude to those who have served and sacrificed. By voting, we honor their dedication and stand united in our commitment to a better future for all.”

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.