🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Monroe County charged by Kingston police with soliciting sex from a child online was recently sentenced in Luzerne County Court.

Patrick M. Maranuk, 37, of Kunkletown, was accused of engaging in a sexually explicit online conversation with a cooperating witness who pretended to be a teenage boy in April 2022, according to court records.

Maranuk was questioned by police when he believed he was meeting the teenage boy in Kingston on April 27, 2022. When the cooperating witness confronted Maranuk, two police officers were in the area and were flagged down, court records say.

During an interview with police, court records say, Maranuk admitted he was exploring his sexuality and searched on a social media site to hook up.

Police in court records say Maranuk sent nude pictures of himself to the “boy” and discussed sexual acts.

Condoms and other items were found in Maranuk’s vehicle.

Maranuk was sentenced by President Judge Michael T. Vough to one-to-two years at the county correctional facility on the charge of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor. Maranuk was also sentenced to three years probation for corruption of minors.

Maranuk pled guilty to the charges May 1.

Maranuk was given credit for 266 days time served in prison and is subject to registration as a sex offender for 25 years under the state’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.