WILKES-BARRE — A man accused of placing a 9-year-old girl in a chokehold and repeatedly striking the child with a belt among other assaults was sentenced to up to 9 years in state prison.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Mathew John Garcia, 37, to 3 years, six months to nine years in state prison followed by two years probation on charges of endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.

Mathew Garcia pled guilty to the charges May 22, when prosecutors withdrew charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, indecent assault and terroristic threats.

Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre arrested Mathew Garcia and his mother, Lillian Garcia, 55, in June 2022, after the child was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center.

Lillian Garcia was accused of covering up the girl’s facial injuries with make-up. She is scheduled for trial next week before Lupas on a hindering apprehension charge.

State police investigators went to an apartment at the Oyo Motel on state Route 115 in Bear Creek Township to conduct a welfare check after receiving an anonymous phone call regarding a concern for the girl.

When troopers knocked on the door, Mathew Garcia became evasive and would not permit troopers inside to see the girl. After several minutes, Mathew Garcia permitted the girl to go outside wearing a mask that obstructed most of her face, court records say.

When the girl removed the mask, troopers observed bruises on her right cheek that was covered with make-up, according to court records.

Mathew Garcia and his mother claimed, court records say, the injury was caused by a toy thrown by a 2-year-old girl.

The 9-year-old and 2-year-old girl were taken into protective custody and later determined both were covered with lice. A medical evaluation revealed the 9-year-old had bruises on her body, resulting in the forensic interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center where she disclosed being choked, slapped, kicked and struck with a belt, court records say.