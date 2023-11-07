🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons performance previously scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14, at the F.M. Kirby Center has been rescheduled to Friday, April 19, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date. Refunds will be made available through point of purchase for those unable to attend.

If you have any questions, contact the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office at 570-826-1100.

Limited seats are available and can be purchased online at — kirbycenter.org, or ticketmaster.com, or at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., or by calling 570-826-1100.

Ticket prices are $65, $85, $125, and $165, plus fees.

VIP Merch Packages: $265, and $225, plus fees (available online only.)

VIP Frankie Valli Ticket & Merch Package includes:

• One premium reserved ticket

• Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Exclusive Merchandise Item

• Commemorative Tour Laminate

For over 60 years, Valli has captured the hearts and souls of fans worldwide with unforgettable hits such as “Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” This tour promises to be a poignant celebration of Valli’s legendary career, showcasing his timeless music and incredible showmanship.

In reflecting on the Last Encores tour, Frankie Valli said, “I am eternally grateful for the love and support of our fans throughout the decades. I always loved touring and can’t wait to see the fans.”

The original Jersey boy, Frankie Valli, is a true American legend. His incredible career with the Four Seasons and his solo success has spawned countless hit singles and his songs have been omnipresent in iconic movies such as “Grease,” “The Deer Hunter,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Conspiracy Theory” and “The Wanderers.” Over 200 artists have done cover versions of Frankie’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” from Nancy Wilson’s jazz treatment to Lauryn Hill’s hip-hop makeover.

The Broadway musical Jersey Boys, based on Valli’s life, is the 12th longest-running show on Broadway and has been seen by more than 30 million people.

For more information on Frankie Valli, please visit: https://frankievallifourseasons.com

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons appearance is part of the PNC Celebrity Series at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

