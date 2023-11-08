🔊 Listen to this

Danielle Mckeel, top left, Katie Thomas, Kelley Obeid, Sandra Monico, Brianna Smith, middle left, Bridget Hannon and Ashley Calderon, bottom, workers at Abe’s Hot Dogs on Barney Street, wore bright blue ‘Brown for Mayor’ shirts on Tuesday in support of Mayor George Brown in his re-election effort.

Wilkes-Barre candidates Tony Brooks, left, Tony Thomas, Stan Mirin, Jessica McClay, Bill Barrett and Mike Belusko pose for a photo after celebrating the election results inside CrisNics on Tuesday night.

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown on Tuesday breezed to victory, earning a second four-year term leading the city.

With 100% of precincts reporting, according to unofficial results as of 10:30 p.m.:

• Brown tallied 2,748 votes to 703 for his opponent, Republican Harry Cropp III.

The winners in the city council races:

• District A — Incumbent Mike Belusko, unopposed Democrat, 714 votes.

• District B — Incumbent Tony Brooks, unopposed Republican, 657 votes.

• District C — Newcomer Stan Mirin, Democrat, 460 votes. Independent Sam Troy received 166 votes.

• District D — Incumbent Bill Barrett, Democrat, 492 votes. Republican challenger Linda Urban tallied 200 votes.

• District E — Newcomer Jessica McClay, unopposed Democrat, 456 votes.

• City Controller — Unopposed Tony Thomas, Democrat, 2,573 votes.

At a celebration at CrisNics Irish Pub in South Wilkes-Barre, Brown was joined by his fellow victorious council members.

“Our first four years as mayor, the first two years were really tough years,” Brown said. “Then the last two years we were rebuilding the city. That could not have happened without the great team that we have working for the City of Wilkes-Barre.”

Brown added,”We’re going to continue for the next four years bringing this city back to greatness. One person did not win this campaign — a team of volunteers won this campaign and I’ve been very fortunate this election and in the election four years ago when you came out. You put signs out, you knocked on doors, and you supported Brown for Mayor.”

With the crowd cheering, Brown continued, “I did not win this campaign — you are winning this campaign tonight. This city is going to be united with a council that works together, a controller that works with us, and you’re going to see a much better city over the next four years.”

Council comments

McClay said she was excited for what’s going to happen in the city over the next four years.

“I’m very involved in the city currently,” McClay said. “I’m on the planning committee, the traffic committee, the fire Civil Service commission — I’ve always been very active in the city.”

McClay said she is looking forward to what she, council and the Mayor and his administration can do in the city.”

“I can’t wait to see what kind of advancements we can bring for the citizens,” she said. “We ill be looking to address crime and to remove blighted homes. That’s been an issue for many years and I think the Mayor has gone about addressing them well. I just think that there’s probably more programs out there that we can look into to help with these homes.”

McClay also said she intends to look for ways to get the city’s streets cleaner.

“I think the cleaner the streets are, the city can be more inviting and more events may be held in the downtown,” McClay said.

Mirin said it felt great to win a seat on council.

“The air is out of the balloon and I’m just excited to move forward and start working with the city,” Mirin said. “Especially as a first-time runner — it’s exciting. I’m looking forward to getting my feet wet and start helping the community.”

Mirin said “stuff doesn’t happen overnight and it can’t get fixed overnight as well, so it takes time and a great team like we have together.

“With the mayor and the five council members, we’re going to do great things together.”