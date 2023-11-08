🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Term limits for city council members and the mayor will remain in place and one councilmember’s re-election could be in jeopardy, according to unofficial election results on Tuesday night.

With 100% of precincts reporting at press time, voters overwhelmingly decided not to approve two referendum questions on the ballot, which would have deleted Section 2.09 and Section 2.10 of the City of Nanticoke Home Rule Charter.

This would have eliminated the provision that prohibits council members and the mayor from serving three elected, consecutive terms.

As of 10:52 p.m., there were 1,168 votes tallied against Amendment 1 (Section 2.10) and 733 votes tallied in favor of it.

For Amendment 2 (Section 3.09), there were 1,167 votes tallied against it and 736 tallied in favor of it.

Council’s decision to place the two questions on the ballot prompted much discussion and fierce opposition at several meetings back in July and August.

Three city council seats were up for grabs Tuesday and with term limits most likely remaining in place following an official count of the votes, it is possible incumbent Democrat Lesley Butczynski’s reelection will be called into question.

Butczynski tallied 1,264 votes, according to unofficial election results.

Butczynski’s eligibility was called into question earlier this year as it was unclear under the current charter provisions whether or not the one-time two-year term counted toward her total number of terms served.

Also on Tuesday, with three council seats up for grabs, voters reelected Democratic incumbent Lesley Butczynski for another four year term.

Butczynski was first appointed to Council in 2012, when she filled the seat vacated by Councilwoman Margaret Hydock, following her resignation.

Butczynski then won a one-time, two-year term in 2013. She subsequently won a four-year term in 2015 and a second four-year term in 2019.

City Solicitor William Finnegan told The Times Leader back in August that the language in Section 2.10 of the Home Rule Charter is vague, adding that the drafters of the charter did not define how long a term is — but that he would interpret it to be a period of four years.

The two other council seats went to went former city mayor Joseph Dougherty and Democrat Kenny James.

Doughtery tallied 1,245 votes and James tallied 1,186.

In addition to previously serving as mayor Dougherty, a Democrat, also served at least two terms on council and as city controller.

All results remain unofficial until they are certified by the county Board of Elections.