JENKINS TWP. – Voters denied by a narrow margin a referendum allowing the township to raise taxes 0.5 mill to provide dedicated funding to emergency services, according to Tuesday night’s unofficial election results.

A mill is $1 for every $1,000 in assessed property, and 0.5 mill would equate to $50 more annually for a property assessed at $100,000.

With 100% of precincts reporting at the time of press, 586 votes were tallied to deny the referendum and 516 votes were tallied to approve it.

Voters also reelected Democrat Rep. Stanley Rovinski as township supervisor and Democrat Beverly Phillips as township auditor, both for another six year term.

Rovinkski tallied 970 votes, with Phillips tallying 805 votes.

Both Phillips and Rovinski ran unopposed.

All results remain unofficial until they are certified by the county Board of Elections.