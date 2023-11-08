🔊 Listen to this

Greater Nanticoke Area Elementary Center student Abigail Blake follows a pen as Optometrist Courtney McCall moves it closer to her face as part of an eye exam at the school Tuesday. McCall and a team from Hazleton Eye Specialists screened multiple students as part of the United Way of Wyoming Valley ‘See to Succeed’ program.

NANTICOKE — About nine days from turning 10, Abigail Blake modeled a new pair of frames for some new glasses, smiled and said she chose that model “because they look like my mom’s.”

The Greater Nanticoke Area Elementary Center student was wrapping up a vision screening by Optometrist Courtney McCall and others from Hazleton Eye Specialists Tuesday. Among other things, during the screening Abigail revealed to McCall that sometimes she will “pretend I’m blind,” and that occassionally she likes to spin around until she gets a bit of a head ache. Well, the usual kid stuff.

What’s not so usual is the opportunity for more than 500 area students a year to get free vision screenings and, if needed, corrective lenses to assure better success in school. It’s part of the United Way of Wyoming Valley’s “See to Succeed” program, and President/CEO Bill Jones showed up to watch the program in action, and reap the smiles the kids almost invariably invoke.

It seems pretty clear, he suggested, that elementary students who struggle to see will struggle to read, both the text books and especially the black board (or more often these days, white board) at the front of the classroom. “I like to say if a child can’t see the chalk board, they can’t see their future,” Jones said.

The programs served about 577 students in several districts last year, and is already on track to top 500 so far this year. Jones said he hopes the agency will be able to expand it to another district soon. Along with the better known “refraction” test to figure out what lenses a student might need, McCall said color tests, spacial focusing and retinal exams help catch potential problems early.

Schools pre-screen students to see who might benefit most from the full exam and eyewear. At the Elementary Center, there was a potential of 35 students, though workers expected it to take several visits to see them all.

No pun intended.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish