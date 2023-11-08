🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — A man from Kingston was arrested earlier this week on allegations he threatened to shoot and kill an Edwardsville police officer.

James Davis, 40, of Payne Avenue, pulled a firearm he threatened to shoot at the police officer on Main Street, Kingston, on Sunday, according to court records.

A woman was fleeing Davis who was chasing her when she encountered the Edwardsville police officer for help, court records say.

Police officers from Kingston, Plymouth and Larksville assisted in the apprehension of Davis, who was allegedly in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun reported stolen to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department in March 2022.

Davis was arraigned by District Judge James Dixon of Hazle Township on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with evidence and harassment. Davis was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as Dixon deemed him a danger to society.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Edwardsville police officer was on Main Street when he was approached by a woman seeking help from Davis, who was chasing her. The woman claimed Davis showed up at her apartment on West Market Street and threatened her with a firearm due to money owed to him.

The officer initiated a conversation with Davis who began to walk away.

When the officer attempted to stop Davis from leaving, Davis brandished a firearm and told the officer he was going to kill him, the complaint says.

Davis initiated a fight with the officer and was arrested when other officers arrived to assist.

Police learned Davis was wanted by the Luzerne County Adult Probation Department.

After Davis was transported to the county correctional facility, police said they found a bag of suspected cocaine in the rear seat of the cruiser.