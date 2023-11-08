🔊 Listen to this

Eric McKitish, airport Director of Marketing, Communications & Air Service Development, stands in front of a photo of the interior of a Breeze Airways plane.

PITTSTON TWP. — Carl Beardsley, Executive Director at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, on Wednesday said “good things happen to those who wait.”

Well the wait Beardsley was referring to finally ended after 10 years with the announcement that Breeze Airways will provide service from the airport to Orlando, Florida, starting Jan. 30, 2024.

“This is great news today,” Beardsley said. “Orlando is one of our top destinations, and we are excited that Breeze will provide our area’s families and businesses with convenient, nonstop service to Orlando.”

Breeze Airways, billed as the country’s only NLCC — or “Nice Low Cost Carrier” — announced that fares on the new nonstop routes start from $59 one-way, if purchased by Nov. 14, for travel by Sept. 3, 2024.

Blake Haag, Director of Scheduled Planning for Breeze Airways, said along with the new routes, Breeze is also currently offering 35% off round-trip bookings using the code ‘BENICE’ which is applicable also on the new routes from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

“We are a relatively new company, founded by David Neeleman, who you might know as the founder of Jet Blue,” Haag said. “We are very excited about our new affiliation here at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and we look forward to a long relationship.”

Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey said the airline’s focus is on connecting under-served markets, adding non-stops between cities without existing service.

“As we introduce service from Wiles-Barre/Scranton, we’re proud to bring an affordable and convenient new travel option to Orlando,” Doxey said.

According to the Breeze Airlines website, the airline is recognized by Travel + Leisure readers as one of the Top 5 Best U.S. Airlines for the second consecutive year. Breeze offers guests both bundled and a la carte options known as Nice, Nicer and, on flights operated with the Airbus A220-300, Nicest.

The Nicest bundle includes two checked bags, priority boarding and Breeze Ascent — the carrier’s premium in-flight experience featuring 2×2 recliner-style seating and complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol.

Haag said Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing.

Tim McGinley, Chair of the Bi-County Airport Board, said returning non-stop service to Florida was a top priority.

“And now that we have it back, we encourage our customers to support it,” McGinley. “Because if you do support this service, it will be here for a long, long time.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.