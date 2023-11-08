🔊 Listen to this

A new Cloud 10 car wash is scheduled to be built along Route 309 in Wilkes-Barre Township in the Blackman Plaza site.

KINGSTON — The owners of a property on market Street in Kingston will appear before the borough’s zoning board on Wednesday, Nov. 15, to ask for a special exception that if approved, will move a project forward for a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant.

According to David Yefko, Kingston’s zoning officer, the building was formerly occupied by A&A Auto Parts at 588 Market St., which closed in March.

“Chipotle does plan to locate on that spot,” Yefko said. “They plan to tear down the existing building and build a new one for a restaurant with a drive-thru and a bypass lane.”

Yefko said the owner of the property is Jayce, Inc. It’s located next to the CVS Pharmacy on Kingston Corners.

Yefko said a zoning special exception is required to allow for “stacking of vehicles” utilizing the drive-thru and bypass lanes. Yefko said the matter will be discussed at the next zoning board meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Kingston Central Firehouse, 600 Wyoming Ave.

Yefko said the common access to the CVS and the former A&A Auto store will continue.

Chipotle has other local locations in Wilkes-Barre Township, near the Arena Hub Plaza, and also in Hazleton, Dickson City and Moosic.

Adjacent to the former A&A Auto site is a vacant parcel that has been rumored to be the future site of a Wawa store. Kingston Administrator Paul Keating said he has no information on the status of that project.

But Wawa announced in late September that it is coming to the Wyoming Valley in the former Blackman Plaza along Route 309 in Wilkes-Barre Township.

The plaza, which has been re-named Union Center, formerly housed a Kmart that has been vacant for years.

In September, Thomas Zedolik, township zoning and code enforcement officer, said he received drawings from Wawa for a new convenience store/gas station to be built adjacent to the McDonald’s restaurant.

Zedolik said there is no timeline set as to when construction would begin.

A Cloud 10 car wash is also going to build a new facility on the site.

In November, the Times Leader reported that Wawa was eyeing a site on Market Street, Kingston on a vacant parcel once occupied by Franconi Auto Parts.

Zedolik also said he has not received any drawings for what will go in the former Kmart building. It has long been rumored that Aldi’s grocery store is interested in occupying that space.

Zedolik did say that another vacant space next to Rite Aid in the plaza will be occupied by a Luzerne Bank branch office. He said drawings have been submitted for that as well.

The plaza is owned by Union Center Realty LLC and Delaware Land Company LLC.

The Blackman Plaza houses several retail businesses and was formerly anchored by Kmart, which closed in early 2020 and has been vacant since.

The plaza has several retail stores, including Smokin’ Joe’s Tobacco Shop, SJ Beer & Wine, Dollar Tree and Rite Aid.

