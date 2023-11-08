🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. honored a plea agreement reached between prosecutors and Attorney Demetrius Fannick when he sentenced state inmate Nafese Antoine Pierce, 27, to 12 to 24 years in prison for killing inmate Edgar Gearhart at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas, Jackson Township, in January 2021.

Pierce pled guilty to third-degree murder in the shank death of Gearhart, 24, who prosecutors claimed was a fight among the two inmates over phone privileges in G-Block on Jan. 28, 2021.

Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino who, along with Assistant District Attorney James McMonagle prosecuted, said Monday that Pierce cooperated with state police investigators at Wilkes-Barre and believed he testified truthfully against SCI-Dallas corrections officer Osmel Martinez, 28.

Martinez was charged with involuntary manslaughter, obstruction of justice and unsworn falsification to authorities as he was accused of allowing Pierce to fight Gearhart and delayed his response to Gearhart’s cell.

Pierce testified during Martinez’s trial before Sklarosky in late October and early November.

A jury acquitted Martinez on all charges on Nov. 2.

Attorneys Mark Bufalino and Paul Walker defended Martinez.