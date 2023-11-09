🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — State police took a Wilkes-Barre man into custody Wednesday after they say he suggested potential harm to himself during a Facebook livestream.

According to a press release, at approximately 1:20 p.m. state police received information that an adult male, identified as Jermaine Sanders, 43, was on his way to district court on Hazle Street while doing a Facebook livestream, where he indicated might harm himself.

As Sanders pulled into the parking lot, police conducted a felony traffic stop, ordering Sanders out of the vehicle and taking him into custody without further incident.

Sanders was transported to a local hospital, where police say he was committed for a mental health evaluation.

Troopers responded with the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department and Wilkes-Barre City Police.

Police in the release said there was no threat to the public regarding this investigation, and any information obtained from outside sources not released by state police should be considered unofficial.