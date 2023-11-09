🔊 Listen to this

Penn State Wilkes-Barre Information Technology Program Director Brian Reese talks to high school students about the parts of a computer during a session that included actually removing most of the components in a desktop Wednesday.

Wyoming Valley West High School students Marcus Kuzminski and Joel Dunsil re-assemble a desktop computer they took apart during the “Computer dissection” session at Penn State Wilkes-Barre Wednesday. It was one of multiple offerings for students from six regional school districts provided by Penn State for National STEAM (Science, Technology, Art, Engineering and Math) day.

Aribella Heiser peers into a microscope during Dallas Intermediate School’s first STEAM career day Wednesday. STEAM is short for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math, and students took turns at different tables in the gym for short lessons and some hands on experience in multiple fields.

Whether it was building with marshmallows and toothpicks or taking a computer apart and putting it back together, there were plenty of activities Wednesday across the area to commemorate national STEAM day, short for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.

At Dallas Intermediate School all of about 600 student got to take turns in the gym receiving some brief lessons and hands-on experience in a wide range of fields, from engineering to radiology to graphic arts and toxicology. All told, there were nine table set up around the room, too many for every student to get to in the relatively short visits they had.

It was the schools first ever STEAM career day, with the district inviting parents and experts to be the ones who “show their work.” At the engineering table, the students got a quick explanation of how thoroughly engineers shape their world every day, right down to the large air “tubes” running along the ceiling. Then they got to combine toothpicks and mini marshmallows into pretty much any shape they wanted, either starting anew or building on projects left behind by other students. Some of the latter had grown fairly complex, forming triangles into a sort of ball, for example.

At Penn State Wilkes-Barre, more than 90 students from six area high schools got to visit different parts of the campus to hear from and ask questions of campus experts in various fields, including surveying, math, chemistry, engineering and taking apart desktop computers.

Information Technology Program Director Brian Reese explained the parts and the techniques to remove them, including graphics board, memory board, heat sink and the central processing unit itself. With the outer top case already removed along with a few screws in certain places, they got a chance to do some quick dismantling and re-assembly.

Wyoming Valley West High School Junior Marcus Kuzminski had most of it taken apart before Reese was done explaining. “I’ve been working with computers for about two years,” he explained, adding that “working with” includes assembling them for himself and friends.

So for him this particular session wasn’t overly informative? “Pretty basic,” he admitted, but still worth coming to: He’s considering attending Penn State after he graduates.

