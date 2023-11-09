🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police investigating a 911 hang-up call discovered three children left unsupervised inside a deplorable North Sherman Street apartment earlier this week.

Police responded to 89 N. Sherman St. for a woman who called 911 saying she would meet officers outside and hung up just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they did not encounter anyone but a child was observed but did not open the door, according to court records.

As other officers were en route, they spotted a woman, identified as Juque S. Hamilton, 25, and a man fighting outside a vehicle at Coal Street and North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard, court records say.

Hamilton resides at 89 N. Sherman St.

Police in court records say Hamilton entered the vehicle and drove away failing to stop for an officer who initiated a traffic stop.

Hamilton turned onto North Hancock Street and Walters Way before stopping at North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard.

Police allege Hamilton exited the vehicle and began arguing with the officer about why she was stopped.

Hamilton told police she left her three children, ages 6 years, 3 years and 5 months, alone in her apartment to pick up the children’s father from work and engaged in an argument, court records say.

Police went to Hamilton’s apartment to check on the condition of the children finding the residence in deplorable conditions with dirty clothes, expired food, dirty dishes and an odor of marijuana, according to court records.

A child caseworker with Luzerne County Children and Youth Services took protective custody of the children.

Hamilton was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker of Nanticoke on six counts of endangering the welfare of children and a single count of fleeing or attempting to elude police. Hamilton was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.