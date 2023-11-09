🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A former employee at T-Mobile in Wilkes-Barre Township Marketplace is accused of using the identifications of people, including military identifications, to open accounts in a scheme to steal cellular phones that were sold at another store.

An arrest warrant was issued for Nadaysha Tatiana Terry, 26, address listed as 407 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, charging her with a felony count of theft by deception.

Terry was employed at the T-Mobile store as a clerk until Sept. 30, when she stopped showing up for work.

Police in court records say 17 Apple iPhones were stolen for a value of $10,309.83.

According to the criminal complaint:

The store manager in Wilkes-Barre Township contacted the company’s asset protection team due to suspicious behavior by Terry while she was employed at the store.

Accounts opened by Terry involved identifications, including military identifications, of her family, friends and unknown people with partial deposits beginning in May until the last opened account on Aug. 12, the complaint says.

Several of the accounts list the purchaser as being in the U.S. Armed Services when they were not, according to the complaint.

Other accounts had no identifications scanned as required by T-Moble.

T-Mobile policy requires service contracts to be completed with a valid identification card that is scanned.

Police in the complaint learned Terry and possibly her family and friends sold several of the Apple iPhones at another store.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Terry is asked to call Wilkes-Barre Township police at 570-606-4791, or by text message 570-760-0215, or by email capparell@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us.

Police advised not to approach Terry and all information will be kept in confidence.