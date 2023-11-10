🔊 Listen to this

BUTLER TWP. — Police in Butler Township apprehended D’Andre Lukes, 21, at the Keystone Job Corps Center on a warrant charging him with criminal homicide in Silver Spring, Md.

Staff members at the Job Corps Center on West Foothills Drive in Butler Township became suspicious of Lukes, a student at the residential school.

Police learned Lukes was wanted for criminal homicide for a fatal shooting of a man inside a vehicle in Silver Spring, Md., in March, according to a news release from Butler Township Police Chief William J. Feissner.

Township Police, along with the Hazleton Police Department, took Lukes into custody at the Job Corps Center on Wednesday.

“In addition to having a wanted homicide suspect at the Job Corps school, Drums Elementary/Middle School was only a short distance away. Concerned with a possible flight risk, we had immediate communications between all the facilities and we are able to coordinate our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety,” Feissner stated.

Feissner credited staff at the Job Corps Center with eliciting information and reacting to their suspicions.

Hazleton Police canine Justice and A’Sheridan and a drone was used in the apprehension of Lukes, Feissner stated.

Detectives from Montgomery County, Md., arrived in Butler Township Wednesday evening.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, Lukes and D’Angelo Holley are charged for their alleged role in the shooting death of Deandre Keith Ellis on March 5. Ellis was fatally shot inside a vehicle in the 900 block of Bonifant Street, Silver Spring.

Holley remains wanted while two other suspects, Kajohn McCombs, 22, and Ahmahd McCombs, 22, were arrested March 14.

Lukes was arraigned in Luzerne County on a fugitive warrant and was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail pending an extradition hearing before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Nov. 15.