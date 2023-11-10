🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Firehouse Subs’ food truck visited the parking lot of the Hanover Township Fire Headquarters along the Sans Souci Parkway this week to help raise money for the department.

100% of cash donations received at the counter and a portion of the sales will go towards helping the station buy live-saving equipment.

The food truck, based out of Ithaca, New York, boasts a menu full of speciality subs along with sides such as mac and cheese and seasonal extras like chili and chicken and dumpling soup.

Despite having over 1,000 brick-and-mortar locations through out the country, Firehouse Subs has yet to make a permanent home in NEPA.

Gina Roberts, of Newport Township, first had Firehouse Subs while visiting her son in York, Pa., and was excited to finally see the food truck in own her backyard.

“I saw it posted on Facebook and I liked the Firehouse Subs a lot,” said Roberts. “I wish we had one around here.”

Customers have two more chances to experience Firehouse Subs. The truck will be on site this Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Hanover Twp. Fire Department at 1586 Sans Souci Parkway. Cash or cards are accepted.