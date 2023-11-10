🔊 Listen to this

Sarah Evans, of Larksville, and Leslie Matte poses for a photo at Senunas’ Bar and Grill during Wilkes-Barre POWER!’s monthly networking event.

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre POWER! highlighted local nonprofit Dinners for Kids during its monthly networking event Thursday at Senunas’ Bar and Grill.

Founded in 2011 by Edna and David Tevet, who owned Ollie’s Restaurant, Dinners for Kids is dedicated to providing healthy meals to at-risk children through out NEPA.

Bob Borwick took over the nonprofit when he bought Ollie’s about seven years ago and it now feeds 240 kids a day, which amounts to 1,500 meals a week.

“There’s over 10,000 kids in Luzerne County that are food insecure,” Borwick said during the event. “It’s really depressing, if you think about it.”

Dinners for Kids partners with various schools throughout the area and children are referred to the program by school staff and case workers at Children and Youth.

The organization relies on fundraising and grants, as well as a small volunteer staff of about 20 people to make the food and deliver it directly to children’s homes.

“We do that for a reason,” Borwick explained. “We don’t want them to be bullied at school. We don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable so we literally drive to every child’s home.”

In addition to bringing attention to local organizations like Dinners for Kids, these monthly events also help members mingle, meet new people and expand their network.

Sarah Evans, of Larksville, and Leslie Matte, of Swoyersville, celebrated their friendship Thursday after meeting at one of POWER’s events last year.

“The people who organize this and run it are just so friendly and easygoing,” said Matte, who works in healthcare.

“There’s no pressure,” added Evans. “It’s a relaxed and low-key atmosphere.”

Evans, a registered dietitian nutritionist, who has her own nutrition counseling service, Sarah Evans, RDN, said that these events are a great way to check out all of the local restaurants.

“You know, they’re not chain places. They’re mom and pop places. It’s nice to have an opportunity to go to some places that maybe we wouldn’t think about,” Evans said.

Borwick certainly said it best though, just before handing the microphone back to POWER! board member Mike McGinley, after his presentation.

“This is about appreciating how lucky we all are to have this wonderful opportunity to have good food, good friends and we get to help other people.”