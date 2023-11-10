🔊 Listen to this

Police place evidence markers in the parking lot of Game Stop in Wilkes-Barre Township following reports of shots fired in the vicinity around 9 p.m. on Thursday night.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Shots fired in a shopping center parking lot prompted heavy police response on Thursday night.

Officers were dispatched to what was reported as an active shooting near GameStop in the Wilkes-Barre Township Marketplace parking lot at around 9:15 p.m. At this time, there are no reported injuries, police said.

Officials say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

We will bring you updates as they become available.