🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — At his last meeting after 27 years on the Greater Nanticoke Area School Board, Ken James got a send off that was arguably one for the record books.

Board President Tony Prushinski opened the monthly meeting by noting James has run meetings in his absence but never actually had the top post. Prushinski announced his resignation of the presidency, and the board unanimously appointed James president for one meeting.

At times nearly overcome with emotion, James shook hands with Superintendent Ron Grevera, sat down and started the meeting. Grevera then presented certificates to several members for their years of service, but had two mounted on plaques for Len Olzinski, who is also leaving the board but had served one year as president, and another to James — who, he noted, had been on the board “as long as I’ve been in education.”

Prushinski said he looked up the day he met James, in 1960. “It was the first day of kindergarten.”

Grevera pointed out James had joined the board when the district was millions of dollars in the hole and needed several new buildings, and oversaw many changes. The district has a healthy fund balance and multiple new buildings, as well as several new sports fields and a football stadium that recently got a new artificial turf. “When you have someone like that working in your community, you make the place a better place.”

The two people who will replace Olzinski and James were in the room, former board member Erika McQuown Jacobs and newcomer David Vnuk. James said Jacobs already knew how things would work, but offered Vnuk advice. “You’re better off sitting and listening,” he said, adding that the job is complex and difficult “and there are not a lot of thanks.”

James said he was proud of the many improvements done in his tenure, particularly in sports, adding that he was unable to see planned upgrades to the field house. During the meeting, the board moved that project forward, approving a proposal from AE7 to conduct a feasibility study at a cost is $8,900. The plan is to erect a “Tent pole” building for storage, thus freeing up about half the space in the field house, then upgrading the building.

The board also:

• Increased winter sports admission for adults and students by $1, with exception off families of rostered athletes,where the amount will remain the same. For most sports that means $2 for admission.

• Approved an agreement with NRG Controls North, Inc. for three years servicing heating and air conditioning computer control systems, at a total cost of $58,900

• Agreed to seek bids and quotes for a new work pick up truck. The current one failed to pass inspection.

• Approve an agreement with EduConsult for grant writing services at a cost of $2,000 per month for one year.

• Approved two Memoranda of Understanding with the teachers union, one to create an English Language Development K-12 department head with a $3,000 stipend, and the other creating a unified Sports Club adviser with a stipend of $1,010.

• Appointed Susan Walton as Future Business Leaders of America Club advisor, Diane Pientka as special education aid, Greg Wiepa Jr. for maintenance, and Johnathan Evancho as English teacher in grades 7-12.

• Approved a deal to have Torbik Safe & Lock, Inc., update and install the latest software versions on district doors for a three-year licence at a cost of $3,750.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish