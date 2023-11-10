Korean War vet from Freeland reflects on service, sacrifice

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Joe Barna holds a picture of Jackie Kilmer, a Corpsman who Barna says saved his life during the Korean War. Kilmer was killed in action and awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor posthumously. Barna says Kilmer was the bravest man he ever met.

FREELAND — Joe Barna of Freeland fought in the Korean War and he has written books and poems about his experiences there and at age 93, he is still going strong and he wants to urge everyone to remember veterans on Veterans Day and thank them all for their service.

Frank Balon of Freeland is a friend of Barna’s and he sent Barna’s latest writings about the importance of Veterans Day.

“Today we do not celebrate, but we honor and remember the day called Veterans Day,” Barna wrote. “It’s a day that is the brother to Memorial Day. God has taken too many new angels to Heaven. Maybe there wasn’t enough room for all of them, so he left many live so they could raise families. They would also live to remember and honor all those new angels. These will become husbands, fathers and someday, grandfathers. They suffered so much pain, said so many prayers, but never for money or glory. Remember those angels and preserve the honor they earned. One angel gave me 70 more years of life and 13 grandkids.”

As America celebrates Veteran Day on Nov. 11, Barna asks that his voice be heard — he said he speaks for those who can’t speak.

“I believe God has heard me and has seen my tears,” Barna said. “I want all veterans to receive the honor and praise they deserve before they are forgotten. That honor wasn’t cheap, the cost was high — life.”

Barna said he writes as a veteran.

“The words come from my heart, not from a pen.” he said. “It is part of me that I have seen, heard, felt and lived through with faith, hope, courage and love. Veterans Day is a gift to you from all veterans. It’s a gift that comes with a high price — the lives and limbs of young men who gave so much so others might live.”

Barna said there are so many who owe their lives to a veteran.He said many would not be here if that veteran died on a beach, a mountain, a town, in the jungles, on an ocean or in the sky.

“Many come home, but many do not,” Barna said.

Then Barna asks: What did that veteran sacrifice?

“He wears combat boots, he carries a weapon, he wears the same clothes for weeks at a time, his beard and hair get longer, he can’t order a pizza or a hoagie and have it delivered to his foxhole,” Barna said. “He will search through his K-rations he was given days before. Maybe he can find a cookie or a candy bar or if he is really lucky, a small can of peaches. This will be his meal. A warm bed is only a far-off dream. Everywhere he goes he walks, or again if he’s lucky, he rides in the back of a truck. He never watches TV or listens to a radio. All he sees are his buddies fighting and dying, day and night. Sometimes he is alongside a buddy when they close their eyes forever, lying on the cold ground thousands of miles away from their family.”

But, Barna says, this is only a small part of a veteran’s life.

“So many don’t know, or worse, don’t care, but back home, the veteran’s family cares,” Barna said. “They spend many a night praying and sometimes crying for their family member to someday walk back through that door. The young veteran walked out that door not looking back. He didn’t want his family to see the tears in his eyes.”

And Barna talked about how some carry the scars of war.

“Some scars are seen but others are within them,” he said. “These may never go away. They now become our scars to hold. We must help the veterans become who they once were and make their dreams come true. It’s what lies behind them. It’s what lies ahead of them. And now it’s what lies within them. It’s who they were, what they did and how much they loved each other.”

Barna signed his note, “Semper Fi from an old Marine.”

The story of Joe and Doc

Barna said, like all soldiers in war, many young boys not even 20 years old, wanted the same thing — to return home to their families alive so they could all be together again.

“In a war, there is always hope, faith, love and true friendships,” Barna said. “There is also bravery, sacrifice and the desire to live. In wars there are only two things — living or dying. Many live and come back to see their families, but for far too many, the ticket is one-way.”

Barna said his life almost ended before he turned age 22. Barna said one night in Korea, he found himself lying in a mountain trench 10,000 miles away from his family and town where he grew up.

“I was losing blood from a deep bayonet wound to my left arm,” Barna said. “The battle was raging all around me. I looked around and I saw many of my buddies covered with blood, crying out and calling out for ‘Doc’ — a Navy Corpsman trained to keep Marines alive. If a corpsman is not there to respond, that boy may very well die.”

Barna said he remembers watching his blood soak into the Korean dirt and he was getting weak and tired.

“I was about to close my eyes and meet God,” Barna said. “Then I heard a voice — a voice I had heard every day. It was Corpsman John (Jackie) Kilmer. I was very tired but I heard him say ‘Wake up, I have to close that wound or you’ll die. God doesn’t want you yet.’”

That night, Barna said he was given a second chance to live 70 more years of life and counting. The corpsman who saved him, Kilmer, would lose his chance to see old age. Kilmer died in battle five weeks later when helping another Marine live.

“He was the bravest man I ever met,” Barna said. “In a few minutes this hero earned three medals — the Purple Heart, the Navy Cross and the Congressional Medal of Honor.”

Barna said he could never forget Kilmer, who he regards as his brother and Guardian Angel.

On Aug. 12-13, Kilmer was remembered and honored in a ceremony in San Antonio, Texas, for being the hero he was. Barna traveled to Texas to honor and remember him and he was invited to speak at the cemetery where Kilmer sleeps forever.

“I felt his presence as if I was speaking directly to him,” Barna said. “I felt he was looking down at the crowd that was there to give him the honor he deserved and earned. I could almost hear his voice saying ‘I knew you would come corporal. I’m sorry I had to leave you on Aug. 12, 1952, but God needed me to care for some of your buddies.’”

Barna said Kilmer has been in Heaven for 70 years.

“On that long-ago night in Korea, he gave me something out of that bag — that something was life,” Barna said.

Kilmer now lies covered with a grass blanket and is surrounded by flowers and an American Flag. Barna thanked him by kneeling down alongside his headstone.

“I told him I will never forget him,” Barna said. “I know now that God takes only the best. My one wish is that God would have given Doc Kilmer the years that he gave me.”

Barna’s combat time in Korea included some of the most terrible fighting that the Marines endured including the mountain battles at Bunker Hill, Old Baldy, Siberia, Vegas, and Reno.

Barna served as a combat veteran of the Korean War from June of 1952 to July of 1953.

“Jackie Kilmer was just a boy from Michigan who loved Marines and wanted to save as many as he could,” Barna said.

Barna said he was knocked down by a shell and he found himself laying on his back, the half-full flamethrower tank pinning him to the ground. A North Korean soldier came at him with his bayonet.

“In his quilted suit, he seemed to come out of nowhere,” Barna said. “I can still see his face and smell the garlic on his breath. As he lunged at me, I was able to turn, but he stabbed my upper left arm with his bayonet. I had a double-barrel shotgun taped on the arm of my flamethrower and gave him both barrels. I think I blew him in half.”

A hero’s story

Several weeks later, Barna said Kilmer was called to go to a nearby battle to help with the wounded. During this battle, Kilmer was hit with shrapnel and was taken into a bunker to be treated.

“From inside the bunker, he heard Marines calling out for help,” Barna wrote. “Looking out, he saw two wounded men on the battlefield. The sergeant told him that if he would go out there, he would die.

“Jackie replied, “If I don’t go out there, they will die!”

Barna said Kilmer crawled out to them and began to treat their wounds. As he did, a heavy round of shelling came in. Kilmer threw himself over the two Marines. A shell landed so close that 15 pieces of shrapnel entered his body.

Kilmer died, but the two Marines lived. Kilmer was six days short of his 22nd birthday.

Jackie Kilmer was posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. His medal was presented to his mother.

Shortly after Barna arrived home in 1953, he called Kilmer’s mother in Flint, Mich. He told her that her son was the bravest man he ever met.

Barna carries a picture of his hero John “Jackie” Kilmer, in his pocket, close to his heart.

“We all should carry all veterans close to our hearts every day,” he said.

