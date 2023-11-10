🔊 Listen to this

Raymond Samolis, left, accepts his award from Rep. Alec Ryncavage at the Hometown Hero Banner dedication event on Monday, Oct. 23, at the Mountain Top American Legion Post 781.

Rep. Alec Ryncavage, right, thanks Phoenix Davis, a student at Crestwood High School, who sang the Star Spangled Banner at the Hometown Hero Banner dedication event on Monday, Oct. 23, at the Mountain Top American Legion Post 781.

John Newman, chief of staff staff for Rep. Alec Ryncavage, offered opening remarks at the Hometown Hero Banner dedication event on Monday, Oct. 23, at the Mountain Top American Legion Post 781.

MOUNTAIN TOP — State Rep. Alec Ryncavage, in collaboration with dedicated community organizers, held a heartfelt veterans program and Hometown Hero Banner dedication event on Monday, Oct. 23, at the Mountain Top American Legion Post 781.

The event — themed “Why Are We Here” — paid tribute to the brave men and women who have served in the United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard.

The ceremony, attended by more than 100 community members, featured powerful speeches, moving tributes, and patriotic performances.

The event’s opening remarks were delivered by John Newman, Chief of Staff to Rep. Ryncavage, who eloquently expressed the significance of the occasion.

“Because we are Americans who love the freedom and liberty that was bestowed upon us by our Founders,” Newman began, “for the last 247 years, we have enjoyed freedom and liberty, thanks to our military and the men and women who have served.”

Rep. Ryncavage, R-Plymouth, was the keynote speaker. He emphasized the importance of recognizing and honoring veterans. Ryncavage also unveiled Hometown Hero banners — a visual tribute to the servicemen and women who answered the call to serve, protect, and defend our nation.

“The banners are more than fabric and grommets — they are a visual tribute to the men and women who served our country — those who answered ‘yes’ to call to serve, protect, and defend our great nation,” Ryncavage said.

Among the distinguished honorees were:

• Sgt. Felix Rushinski Jr., a Purple Heart recipient.

• World War II service members Robert Leitner of Wapwallopen and Raymond Samolis of Wright Township.

The event was made possible through the collaborative efforts of dedicated community members, including Martine Columbo, Post 781 Commander; Sue Ellen Engelman of Adopt Vets; and the office of Rep. Ryncavage.

The National Anthem was beautifully performed by Phoenix Davis, a Crestwood High School student, adding a touch of solemnity to the proceedings.

Local businesses and organizations also played a vital role in supporting the event. Joe Corner, Jr., of Fairview Township, owner of American Arbor Pro Tree Removal, generously donated more than $700 worth of food, while Pepsi/Gatorade of Mountain Top provided beverages. The Rotary Club of Mountain Top contributed a cake, symbolizing the unity and strength of the community.

In his closing remarks, Rep. Ryncavage quoted President Calvin Coolidge, stating, “A nation which forgets its defenders will itself be forgotten.”

Ryncavage highlighted the unwavering spirit of Mountain Top, a community that he said cherishes its heroes and honors their sacrifices.

Following the ceremony, attendees shared stories, enjoyed a meal together, and had the opportunity to capture cherished moments with the honorees.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.