Joseph Martin Swiontek, 99, served in World War II and Korea

Joseph Swiontek, a veteran of the U.S. Army and the Merchant Marines, shows off the medals from his years of service.

At 99, World War II and Korean War veteran Joseph Martin Swiontek can look back at a life of service that began when he was 15.

“I lied about my age and joined the CCC,” he said, recalling how he exchanged his classes at GAR High School in Wilkes-Barre for planting trees as part of a Civilian Conservation Corps forestry program in the area known as the Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania.

In 1942, the year he turned 18, Swiontek joined the Merchant Marines and began delivering equipment and weapons and troops all around the world. Through the Panama Canal, to Bombay and Calcutta, with a stop in Tasmania … that was just the start of helping the Allies during World War II.

“One day I was out on deck getting a haircut,” he recalled. “And I thought I saw a periscope. Someone else said it was a fish.”

There were no attacks against his ship that day, but two days later a German submarine did fire torpedoes at Swiontek’s ship. Fortunately, they missed.

Sailing on four different ships, Swiontek saw much of the world, taking troops to North Africa and equipment to Italy, sailing in a convoy through the North Atlantic to Scotland, Ireland and England, making stops in places as far-flung as Formosa and the Phillippines. “Some places we couldn’t get off,” he said. “Some places we could.”

By 1945 he wanted to try something different, and hoped to transfer to the U.S. Navy or Coast Guard. He ended up in the Army Infantry, serving in England, France, Belgium and Luxenbourg, and invading Germany. He survived enemy shelling and received a medal — and rejoined the Merchant Marines in time for the Korean War.

In July 1952, by that time out of the service, he married Wilma, the girl who lived next door, back in the Heights section of Wilkes-Barre, where Swiontek had grown up with six sisters and two brothers.

When his brother-in-law Alfred asked what he intended to do next, Swiontek said he expected to go back to sea.

Alfred had another idea, suggesting Swiontek “come out to Long Island and we’ll get you a job as a machinist.” Swiontek decided that was a better idea.

He worked as a machinist and his wife worked in a dress factory in New York, until Swiontek “picked up a newspaper one day and read that said they wanted machinists back in Wilkes-Barre.” He called to inquire about a job and “They said, ‘Come to work tomorrow.’”

The Swionteks bought a house back in the Heights, and Joseph Swiontek worked at the Walden Machine Shop in Wilkes-Barre, and later for Foster-Wheeler Energy Corp. in Mountain Top.

He and Wilma didn’t have children, but enjoyed hiking together in state parks, picking mushrooms and huckleberries. Swiontek also kept a garden, where his annual schedule included planting lettuce and onions on St. Joseph’s Day in March, then planting tomatoes on Memorial Day.

His wife died in 2018, the same year Swiontek moved into what is now Allied Services’ Meade Street Residence.

And if you ask him to what he attributes his long life, he answers with a little joke. “A man who never drank, never smoked, and never ran around had a bad headache. He asked the doctor what was wrong, and the doctor told him, ‘Your halo is too tight.’”

Smiling as he sat beside a lamp made from Budweiser cans, Swiontek agreed he’s been more of a “moderation in all things” kind of fellow.