WILKES-BARRE — Contingent on Zoning Board approval, Downtown Wilkes-Barre might be home to two more businesses.

Black Fuse Gallery, LLC, currently housed at 283 Wyoming Ave. in Kingston, hopes to move the tattoo parlor into the property located at 57(B) North Main St.

Black Fuse Gallery owners say the move is much needed for a change of scenery and more space to add an attached art gallery to the tattoo studio. The gallery will feature art from mostly local artists, according to the owners.

Additionally, the board will hear from Villa Atlixco, who will be requesting a special exception for the property located at 811 Scott St.

Atlixco hopes to change the nonconforming use from a building containing three apartments and a delicatessen to a building containing three apartments and a restaurant with seating for approximately 24 customers.

Atlixco will also seek a variance to waive 8 parking spaces for the proposed use of the property.

The Wilkes-Barre Zoning Board hearing will take place in City Council Chambers on the Fourth Floor of Wilkes-Barre City Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 4:30 p.m.