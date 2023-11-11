🔊 Listen to this

HAZLE TWP. — Hayden Power Group’s new Hazle Township location will not only feature an expanded pre-fabrication shop and state of the art apprentice training facilities, but it will also serve as a long-term cost savings facility to customers.

“Hayden Power Group does, and always has, believed in the concept of being a good steward of our company’s resources,” said President George F. Hayden.

“As we continue to grow and evolve throughout the ever-changing life cycle of a half-century’s old business, we’ve realized that in order to maintain the level of efficiency our customers have become accustomed to, our Hazleton facilities, as they currently stand, do not meet our business needs.”

The new headquarters, at 46,000 square feet, includes 15,000 square feet of retail space. Energy saving solar panels, part of Hayden’s alternative energy division, will be installed on the roof of the new building.

In addition to a new pre-fab shop, training facilities and office space, there will be a lot for storing large scale materials and machinery.

“This building is a realized vision of our founder, my dad, George J. Hayden. He had steadfast faith that someday we would outgrow our humble beginnings. As his successor, I see this building as a window to the future of Hayden Power Group and a way to kick off the next 50 years,” Hayden said.

The company hopes to begin utilization of the location beginning in early 2024.

Hayden Power Group currently operates locations in Hazleton and Bloomsburg and works with a variety of industrial customers. In 2025, Hayden Power Group will celebrate 50 years in business.