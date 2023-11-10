🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE —Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown has announced the street cleaning schedule for Monday, November 13 through Friday, November 17. The schedule is tentative and weather permitting.

“No Parking” signs, with the street sweeping day indicated, will be posted during street cleaning in each neighborhood. Vehicles will be ticketed if not moved.

Residents are asked to please stay alert to posted signs on streets where they park their vehicle. The tentative schedule is as follows:

MONDAY, 11/13

FIRWOOD AVE – GREBE ST to WILLOW ST – RS

PLYMOUTH AVE – SIMPSON ST to CRESCENT AVE – RS

GORDON AVE – CRESCENT AVE to WILLOW ST – RS

GREBE ST – GORDON AVE to FIRWOOD AVE – RS

CRESCENT AVE – GREBE ST to GORDON AVE – RS

KROPP ST – GORDON AVE to CRESCENT AVE – RS

DIEBEL ST – CRESCENT AVE to GREBE ST – RS

MARJORIE AVE – GREBE ST to CRESCENT AVE – RS

TUESDAY, 11/14

VIRGINIA DR – SCOTT ST to BRADER DR – RS

FLOOD DR – LAIRD ST to GRAVEL ST – RS

BRADER DR – FLOOD DR to VIRGINIA DR – RS

SLATTERY DR – BS INCLUDING CUL-DE-SAC

O’BRIEN DR – MATSON AVE to VIRGINIA DR – RS

WILCOX DR – O’BRIEN DR to O’BRIEN DR – RS

WEDNESDAY, 11/15

VIRGINIA DR – SCOTT ST to BRADER DR – LS

FLOOD DR – LAIRD ST to GRAVEL ST – LS

BRADER DR – FLOOD DR to VIRGINIA DR – LS

O’BRIEN DR – MATSON AVE to VIRGINIA DR – LS

WILCOX DR – O’BRIEN DR to O’BRIEN DR – LS

THURSDAY, 11/16

N MAIN ST – NORTH ST to COURTRIGHT AVE – RS

MILL ST – GEORGE AVE to AUSTIN AVE – RS

SCOTT ST – GEORGE AVE to LAIRD ST – RS

WILSON ST – VIRGINIA DR to CAROLINA DR – RS

CAROLINA DR – WILSON ST to SCOTT ST – RS

N WASHINGTON ST – CHILWICK ST to GEORGE AVE / HOLLENBACK GOLF COURSE – RS

FRIDAY, 11/17

N MAIN ST – NORTH ST to COURTRIGHT AVE – LS

MILL ST – GEORGE AVE to AUSTIN AVE – LS

SCOTT ST – GEORGE AVE to LAIRD ST – LS

WILSON ST – VIRGINIA DR to CAROLINA DR – LS

CAROLINA DR – WILSON ST to SCOTT ST – LS

KEY: RS — right side; LS — left side; BS — both sides

Additional neighborhood sweeping schedules will be announced as they are scheduled.