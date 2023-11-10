🔊 Listen to this

Men, women and children alike took to the streets of Wilkes-Barre to speak out against the civilian lives being lost due to the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine.

WILKES-BARRE — Pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of Wilkes-Barre on Friday afternoon to make their voices heard.

A surprise attack on Southern Israel by extremist Islamist militant movement Hamas last month incited the Israeli retaliation of continued bombing of Gaza.

According to the AP, over 11,000 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis have been killed since the war began. Currently, thousands of Palestinians are fleeing northern Gaza as Israel’s military is pushing further into urban neighborhoods.

Chanting “free, free Palestine” and “stop killing children”, the group of over two dozen men, women and children lined the windows of the Stegmaier Federal Office Building on East Market Street, home of an office for Sen. John Fetterman, with flyers of Palestinian children who died at the hands of the bombings.

“Sen. Fetterman has been very vocal about his siding with Israel and his proclaiming of things going on in Gaza as self defense,”said Yusef Kamal.

“I will be the first to say that I condemn anything happening to innocent civilians who are not involved in the war, but there’s almost 11,000 people — half of them women and children — who are killed, so we’re here to spread that message,” he added.

Friday’s protest aimed to bring awareness to just how many children have been caught in the crossfire of the conflict.

“We care about the kids — this is about the kids,” Gigi said while passing out flyers for fellow protesters to tape to the building.

“These are 100 out of over 4,000 innocent children that have died due to the bombings, so we came to a public official’s building because we want them to know — we want them to see their faces.”