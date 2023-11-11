LCCC honors veterans at annual program on campus

🔊 Listen to this

Sgt. Matthew Verbinski, a U.S. Army veteran, gave the student’s address at Friday’s Veterans Day 2023 program in Luzerne County Community College’s Patrick J. Solano Veterans Center.

Thomas Leary, President of Luzerne County Community College, on Friday opens the Veterans Day 2023 program in the college’s Patrick J. Solano Veterans Center.

NANTICOKE — Ingutu Smith, with her daughter, Schuyler, 4, at her side, got emotional when she began to speak after accepting the first Luzerne County Community College Veterans Scholarship.

Smith, of Pleasant Mount, Wayne County, is studying respiratory therapy at LCCC.

“I just want to say thank you for this,” Smith said. “This means so much to me and my family.”

Smith and her husband, Bryan, have two children, Schuyler, 4; and Carla, 6.

Ingutu received the first Veterans Day Scholarship, which is $1,000.

“We are very pleased to present the first LCCC Veterans Day scholarship to Ingutu,” said college President Thomas Leary, who presented the award. LCCC has the most veterans and military students enrolled of any school in the region, he added.

Leary said Veterans Day reminds all of the importance of veterans and their role in protecting and preserving our freedom and democracy.

“America has always stood at the forefront of protecting democracy and freedom around the world,” Leary said. “Let us recall the words of President John F. Kennedy, who said, ‘As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.’ We must always thank our veterans and treat them with respect and dignity for their sacrifice and their service.”

LCCC student Matthew Verbinski, who was a sergeant in the U.S. Army, delivered the student address at Friday’s program.

Verbinski is a history major from Bloomsburg and hopes to work for the National Parks Service upon graduation. He served in the U.S. Army from 2014-2021 and he was deployed to Kuwait and Iraq for 11 months at the age of 19.

“Today is about the men and women who have served in the military and who have fought to protect the United States of America,” Verbinski said. “I encourage everyone to take time to thank a veteran for their service. Their sacrifice means everything to us and they always welcome your thanks in appreciation of what they did.”

Pastor Craig Mark of the Askam United Methodist Church and a U.S. Navy Veteran, also offered comments.

Last year, Mark was the recipient of the LCCC Foundation Community Champion Award and he is a steadfast supporter of LCCC and its students.

In addition to the tribute program, LCCC graduate Olivia Sherrick, Class of 2022, performed the National Anthem and God Bless America. Leah Payne, a National Guardswoman, led the gathering in the Pledge of Allegiance. Members of Boy Scout Troop 166, Hanover Township, presented the colors.

Complimentary coffee was served throughout the day for all LCCC veterans and active military at the campus Trailblazer Cafe courtesy of the LCCC Student Life Office.

A complimentary lunch sponsored by the President’s Office was held after the program for all LCCC veterans and active military.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.