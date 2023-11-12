🔊 Listen to this

Police place evidence markers in the parking lot of Game Stop in Wilkes-Barre following reports of shots fired in the vicinity around 9 p.m. on Thursday night.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police have charged two men after an apparent altercation over a slammed door at the end of a rideshare led to gunfire on Thursday in a shopping center parking lot.

Charged are Nicholas Anthony Gilliard, 25, of Wilkes-Barre, and Johnny Elijah Credle, 48, of Nanticoke.

According to a press release from Wilkes-Barre Township Police:

At 9:04 p.m. Thursday officers responded to the Wilkes-Barre Township Marketplace off Highland Park Boulevard following multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting two individuals shooting at each other in the parking lot.

Thanks to detailed accounts from witnesses, police were able to identify both suspects by 11:30 a.m. Friday and had them in custody by 9 p.m. that night.

The shooting between both individuals was the result of a dispute between a rideshare driver and his fare slamming a car door upon getting into the ride share provider’s vehicle. It was not immediately clear which man was the driver and which was the passenger.

Both men were taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for overnight arraignment, where District Judge David A. Barilla denied bail for both.

Township police said Wilkes-Barre City Police assisted with the initial investigation. Also assisting were Courtdale, Nanticoke, and Ashley police, as well as Pennsylvania State Police and Luzerne County Detectives.