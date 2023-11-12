🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre’s Downtown Residents’ Association will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. at United Blend Community Center, 215 South Main St. Guest speaker will be Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo who will update residents on county programs and other subjects of interest to residents.

District B City Councilman Tony Brooks will be in attendance to hear any neighborhood issues and concerns.

The public is invited. For more information visit www.facebook.com/WBDRA.