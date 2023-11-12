🔊 Listen to this

Kimberly Abraham, owner of Phoenix Lane, poses for a photo next to witch hats and brooms inside the magical cafe and gift shop located at 237 W Main St. in Plymouth.

PLYMOUTH — A unique coffee shop is bringing a touch of magic to downtown Plymouth.

Phoenix Lane, an enchanting joint cafe and gift shop, celebrated its grand opening with a visit from members of Plymouth Alive on Saturday.

The shop, which is located at 237 W Main St., offers much more than just beverages, says owner Kimberly Abraham.

In the same visit, customers can grab a coffee, shop various vendors offering magical handmade creations, have their pet’s aura photographed and much more.

“Phoenix Lane is for those of us who are tired of being in the broom closet,” said Abraham.

“We try to provide someplace peaceful — somewhere you can come and feel warm and welcome,” she added.

All of the items in the shop — from the coffee grounds all the way to the items for sale — are entirely locally made and sourced.

“Everything in the shop is either made by us or made by someone else local. Really, it’s all local — sourced local, bought local, made local,” Abraham said.

According to Abraham, the area is rich with talented individuals, and Phoenix Lane provides an outlet to highlight some of this talent.

“We just want to showcase some of the talent in the Valley because we really truly have such talented people in our area.”

The magical cafe also offers classes and events that can range from tarot and reiki to wire wrapping gemstone jewelry.

Phoenix Lane is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12-6 p.m.