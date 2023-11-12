🔊 Listen to this

BUTLER TWP. — Rep. Mike Cabell on Saturday said the people of the 117th Legislative District know what it means to value hard work, family, and individual liberty.

“And we have found our champion in President Donald Trump,” Cabell said.

In what the freshman legislator called “a significant political development,” Cabell, R-Butler Township, a conservative Republican, formally announced his endorsement of former President Trump for the upcoming 2024 Presidential election.

“Today, with boundless enthusiasm, I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for the presidency of the United States,” Cabell said.

Cabell said he was told that he is the first State Representative to endorse Trump in Pennsylvania for 2024.

Cabell said that during his time in office, Trump tirelessly worked to promote policies that resonate with his values and the values of his constituents.

“He cut taxes, resulting in more money in the pockets of hardworking Pennsylvanians,” Cabell said. “He championed deregulation, allowing our local businesses to thrive and create jobs. He appointed judges who uphold our Constitution and protect our rights, including the Second Amendment.”

Cabell said Trump’s commitment to energy independence has been a boon for Pennsylvania, with the state playing a pivotal role in the energy renaissance.

“We’ve seen job growth in our coal and natural gas industries, helping our workers and strengthening our national security,” Cabell said.

Regarding foreign policy, Cabell said Trump showed strength and resolve, standing up to adversaries and negotiating fair trade deals that put America first.

“He recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a move that strengthened our alliance with this vital ally,” Cabell said. “And we appreciate President Trump’s unwavering support for law enforcement, his dedication to securing our borders, and his tough stance on crime. He stood up for the sanctity of life, defending the unborn.”

Cabell added, that Trump “may have a brash style, but he’s also a fighter who doesn’t back down from a challenge.”

“He’s shaken up the political establishment, and we’ve seen real results,” Cabell said.

Cabell asks his fellow Pennsylvanians, to rally behind Trump once again and support his vision for America’s future.

“Together, we will keep our conservative values alive and ensure that our great nation remains the land of opportunity and freedom for generations to come,” Cabell said.

